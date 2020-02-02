SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 720.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 244,208 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 3.9% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.36% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $79,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 124.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 34,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

DIA stock traded down $6.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,883,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,905. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $247.04 and a 1-year high of $293.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

