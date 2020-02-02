SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.0% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of SPTL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,239. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

