SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $7.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,594. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.25. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $328.72 and a 1-year high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

