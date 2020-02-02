SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Sold by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,602 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

Shares of XOP opened at $19.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

