Spectiv (SIG) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Spectiv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $47,136.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,972,475 tokens. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

