Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market capitalization of $18.21 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $560.14 or 0.05925883 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034860 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

SXDT is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.