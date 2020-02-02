Spectrecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,382.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bisq. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.38 million and $2,382.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024346 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.47 or 0.02636240 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002473 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000585 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

