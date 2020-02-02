Spectrum (SPT) One Day Volume Tops $28,592.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $43,715.00 and $28,592.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

