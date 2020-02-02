Spendcoin (SPND) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $124,377.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

