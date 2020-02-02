Sphere Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $501.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Sphere has a total market cap of $848,803.00 and approximately $501.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046842 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00066922 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,486.93 or 1.00318802 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000719 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00048501 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

