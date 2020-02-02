Spiking (SPIKE) Achieves Market Cap of $837,440.00

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Spiking has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $837,440.00 and approximately $831,879.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Kryptono and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.05977964 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024988 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126979 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034873 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.