SPINDLE Price Up 3% Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $287,512.00 and approximately $833.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $5.60 and $51.55.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.01234782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00046784 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023671 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00204098 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00067010 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003992 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $10.39, $50.98, $33.94, $5.60, $7.50, $13.77, $20.33, $24.43, $51.55, $32.15 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

