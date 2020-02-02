Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,519 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the software company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.1% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $441,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,441 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Splunk by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,317,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,759 shares of company stock worth $8,474,257. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $155.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.52. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $161.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. First Analysis downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.09.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.