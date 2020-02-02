SportyCo Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, SportyCo has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, ChaoEX and Livecoin. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $49,488.00 and $306.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SportyCo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.37 or 0.02975726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00197619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00130380 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022022 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, OKEx, Kucoin, ChaoEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.