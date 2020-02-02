Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Sprint from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Sprint has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprint will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprint by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprint by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,297,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 64,699 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sprint by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 125,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 54,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

