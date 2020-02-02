Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 784,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151,230 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Square worth $49,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,227 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 620,149 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $37,405,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Square by 48.0% during the third quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,640,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,612,000 after purchasing an additional 531,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point began coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.03.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,928,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,339 shares of company stock worth $15,943,298 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $74.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.36, a P/E/G ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 3.30. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Square’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

