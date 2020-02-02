SRCOIN Achieves Market Cap of $89,812.00 (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. SRCOIN has a market cap of $89,812.00 and $8.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.02968056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SRCOIN’s launch date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SRCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

