SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on SSEZY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SSE PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded SSE PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSE PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get SSE PLC/S alerts:

SSE PLC/S stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. SSE PLC/S has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. SSE PLC/S’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

SSE PLC/S Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for SSE PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.