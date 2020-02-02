St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,404,000 after acquiring an additional 171,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,846,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,066,000 after acquiring an additional 338,355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,253,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,162,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,016 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,180,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,316,562. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

