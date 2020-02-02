StableUSD Market Cap Hits $1.66 Million (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010616 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $12.12 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.57 or 0.02994672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00130230 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,695,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,656,942 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

