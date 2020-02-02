Stakenet (XSN) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.0628 or 0.00000668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.07 or 0.01233671 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008915 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 103,466,989 coins and its circulating supply is 93,606,809 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.