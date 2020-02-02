Staker Price Up 24.3% Over Last Week (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Staker has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Staker has a market cap of $2,404.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Staker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Staker Token Profile

Staker’s total supply is 2,076,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,502,948 tokens. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken. Staker’s official website is staker.network. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Staker Token Trading

Staker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

