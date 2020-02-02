Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Lifted by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,768 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.60% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $152,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,540,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nixon John purchased 169,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.14. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,352. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

