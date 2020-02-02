Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,328 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,799 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.