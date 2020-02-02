State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $243,601.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,965.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 8,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $159,268.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.