State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $1.13 Million in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $925,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,563. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.81.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRCY. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

