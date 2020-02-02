State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New Investment in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $145.51 on Friday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $95.15 and a 52-week high of $160.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.32 and a 200 day moving average of $136.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

