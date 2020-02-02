State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New Investment in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of RLI by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of RLI by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI opened at $93.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on shares of RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.