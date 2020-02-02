State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMG. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,217 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,444,000 after acquiring an additional 397,620 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $18,639,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 116,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $79.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In related news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMG. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

