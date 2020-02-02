State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 91.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

In other State Street news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,365. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.19. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

