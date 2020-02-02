Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0139 on Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Status has a market capitalization of $48.33 million and $41.34 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Neraex, ABCC and Koinex. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.02971598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00129961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Status

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, DEx.top, Bancor Network, Poloniex, Tidex, OTCBTC, ChaoEX, Neraex, IDEX, ABCC, CoinTiger, IDCM, Huobi, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Kucoin, Livecoin, Koinex, OKEx, Kyber Network, Ovis, DragonEX, Bithumb, Gatecoin, IDAX, Upbit, Liqui, DDEX, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, Gate.io, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Cobinhood and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

