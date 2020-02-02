Stealth (XST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $3,598.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004006 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001070 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001325 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00039773 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,654,197 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

