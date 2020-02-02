Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,621 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,209,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,171,000 after purchasing an additional 390,856 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 847,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,253,000 after purchasing an additional 280,904 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,189,000 after purchasing an additional 107,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 126.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 791,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 441,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLD. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

