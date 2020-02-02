Steem Dollars Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $60,208.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00008330 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, GOPAX, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,438.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.88 or 0.04061608 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001865 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00700583 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006314 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,289,334 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

