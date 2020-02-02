Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Cap of $64.89 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $64.89 million and $2.37 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001919 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,409.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.11 or 0.04045064 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00703899 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016559 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000432 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 375,930,385 coins and its circulating supply is 358,956,291 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb, Binance, Poloniex, Upbit, GOPAX, Bittrex and RuDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.