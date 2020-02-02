SteepCoin (STEEP) Trading Down 44.1% Over Last Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $17,409.00 and $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 44.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005581 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002501 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.