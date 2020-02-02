Stellar (XLM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $454.07 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $454.07 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CEX.IO, Sistemkoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.02 or 0.02971156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00198371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00021161 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,061,035,511 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, CEX.IO, Indodax, BCEX, Exmo, Bittrex, Stellarport, GOPAX, Ovis, HitBTC, Koineks, ABCC, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, CryptoMarket, Poloniex, Koinex, Kryptono, BitMart, Stronghold, ZB.COM, Kraken, Kuna, Liquid, RippleFox, Cryptomate, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, C2CX, Upbit, Exrates, CoinEgg, OKEx, Bitbns, OTCBTC, Binance, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.