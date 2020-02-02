STEM CELL COIN (SCC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $188,114.00

STEM CELL COIN (CURRENCY:SCC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. STEM CELL COIN has a total market cap of $15.11 million and approximately $188,114.00 worth of STEM CELL COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STEM CELL COIN token can now be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene. Over the last week, STEM CELL COIN has traded up 63.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STEM CELL COIN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.31 or 0.05933897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00126965 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034700 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

STEM CELL COIN Token Profile

STEM CELL COIN is a token. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2018. STEM CELL COIN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,658,118 tokens. STEM CELL COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. STEM CELL COIN’s official website is www.stemcell-pj.net.

STEM CELL COIN Token Trading

STEM CELL COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STEM CELL COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STEM CELL COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STEM CELL COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STEM CELL COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STEM CELL COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.