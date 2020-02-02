Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Stepan worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 256.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stepan in the second quarter valued at $22,128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 25.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan during the third quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Stepan by 26.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $377,257.60. Also, VP David Kabbes bought 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $80,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

