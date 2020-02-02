Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) & Jacobs Engineering (NASDAQ:J) Head to Head Analysis

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) and Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of Sterling Construction shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Jacobs Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sterling Construction shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Jacobs Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Construction and Jacobs Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Construction 2.24% 14.42% 5.10% Jacobs Engineering 6.66% 11.42% 5.42%

Volatility and Risk

Sterling Construction has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jacobs Engineering has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sterling Construction and Jacobs Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Construction $1.04 billion 0.35 $25.19 million $0.93 14.17 Jacobs Engineering $12.74 billion 0.97 $847.98 million $5.05 18.32

Jacobs Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Construction. Sterling Construction is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jacobs Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sterling Construction and Jacobs Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Construction 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jacobs Engineering 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sterling Construction currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.75%. Jacobs Engineering has a consensus price target of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.88%. Given Sterling Construction’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sterling Construction is more favorable than Jacobs Engineering.

Summary

Jacobs Engineering beats Sterling Construction on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures. This segment primarily serves the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers. Its Residential Construction segment undertakes construction projects, such as concrete foundations for single-family homes. This segment serves home builders. The company was formerly known as Oakhurst Company, Inc. and changed its name to Sterling Construction Company, Inc. in November 2001. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions. Though the Critical Mission Solutions business, it provides cyber security, data analytics, software application development, enterprise and mission IT, systems integration and other technical consulting solutions to government agencies as well as selective aerospace, automotive and telecom customers. Its representative clients include national government departments/agencies in the US, Europe, United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia; state and local departments of transportation within the US; and private industry firms. The People and Places Solutions business provides end-to-end solutions for clients projects which includes connected mobility, water, smart cities, advanced manufacturing or the environment. Its clients include national, state and local government in the U.S., Europe, U.K., Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and Asia, as well as the private sector throughout the world. The company was founded by Joseph J. Jacobs in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

