Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. Steven Madden reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. 925,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,815. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $144,643.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,724.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $282,816.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,293 shares of company stock worth $961,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 1,043.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,437,000 after buying an additional 683,722 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 168.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 293,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,160,000 after buying an additional 248,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Steven Madden by 108.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 191,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 97,891 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

