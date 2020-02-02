Stipend (SPD) Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $112,918.00 and $12.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.41 or 0.01240225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00046665 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022835 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00204761 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00066736 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003994 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.