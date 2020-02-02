Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,871 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,909 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,548.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 943,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after acquiring an additional 885,829 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.02 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

