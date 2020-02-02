Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $7.47 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

NYSE PG opened at $124.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.08 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

