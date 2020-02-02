Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,149,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,402.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,275.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The company has a market cap of $988.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.09.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

