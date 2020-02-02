Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,907 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 121,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 21,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Cisco Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 243,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

