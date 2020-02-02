Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,511 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 521,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In other Intel news, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,011,968.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,968.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

