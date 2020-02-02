Storj (STORJ) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Storj has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $17.31 million and $1.91 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001357 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Poloniex, IDAX and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.71 or 0.02990686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00197556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The official website for Storj is storj.io.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Poloniex, Huobi, Liquid, Tidex, Gate.io, ABCC, OKEx, Liqui, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Binance, IDAX, CoinTiger, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.