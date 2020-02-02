STPT Price Up 22.6% Over Last Week (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. STPT has a market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $433,156.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STPT token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, STPT has traded up 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.57 or 0.02994672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00130230 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,779,217 tokens. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official website for STPT is stp.network. STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol.

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

