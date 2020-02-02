STRAKS Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $54.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Crex24. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $33,788.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,438.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.32 or 0.02025705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.05 or 0.04045159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00756706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00121921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00793878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009388 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00026492 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00712587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

